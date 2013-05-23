May 22 General Motors Co is recalling
worldwide more than 27,000 Cadillac crossover vehicles whose
wheels could fall off due to potentially loose wheel nuts.
GM said on Wednesday it knows of no crashes or injuries due
to the issue and that no wheels have separated from the sport
utility vehicles built on car-based platforms.
The recall by the largest U.S. automaker affects certain
2013 Cadillac SRX models equipped with 18-inch wheels.
About 18,871 of the affected vehicles are in the United
States, 913 are in Canada, and 7,397 have been exported beyond
North America, a GM spokesman said.
GM is asking owners to bring the vehicles into their
dealers, where the tires will be rotated and the wheel nuts
tightened to specification, at no cost.