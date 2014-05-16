UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. officials on Friday plan to make a "major announcement" concerning General Motors' handling of recalled vehicles over defective ignition switches, the Department of Transportation said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Richard Cowan; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.