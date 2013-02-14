DETROIT Feb 14 General Motors Co earnings conference call with CEO Dan Akerson and CFO Dan Ammann: * CFO says company does not expect to have mandatory contributions to its US

qualified pension plans for at least five years, and no current plans to make

contributions this year * GM says devaluation of Venezuelan currency is expected to have a $200 million

unfavorable special item impact in Q1 of 2013 * CEO Akerson says hopes to wrap up talks with IG Metall labor union in Germany

this quarter * CEO says relationship with PSA Peugeot Citroen is good * CEO declines to comment on whether company will build chevrolet vehicles in

its Opel plants in Europe