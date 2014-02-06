DETROIT Feb 6 General Motors Co :
* CFO Chuck Stevens says foreign exchange, pricing pressure due
to weak yen hurt GM's international operations results in Q4
2013
* CFO says North America pricing increase driven mostly by new
pickup truck models
* CFO says run rate of 2013 cost cuts, improved performance in
Europe can't be extrapolated going forward
* CFO says 'next big opportunity' in Europe comes after Bochum
factory closes
* CFO says 'risk profile' of South America has increased in
recent weeks
* CFO says sell-side analysts did not fully account for
restructuring costs in