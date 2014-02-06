DETROIT Feb 6 General Motors Co CEO Mary
barra and CFO Chuck Stevens onconference call:
* CFO cites pricing pressures in China auto market in Q4 2013
* CFO says expects Q1 earnings to account for 10-15 percent of
total calendar
year earnings
* CFO says Q1 earnings will be weaker than typical season
trends
* CFO says margins to rise in North America through mid decade
* CEO Barra says GM will maintain its pace of product rollouts
in US through
next several years
* CFO says price headwinds in China will be offset by new
products and company
will look to maintain margins in 9 percent range
* CEO says will maintain pricing discipline on full-size pickup
truck, but will
respond to competitors
* CEO says wants to continue to maintain "fortress balance
sheet" and operate
profitably everywhere the company operates
* CFO says impact on US sales in January was mostly weather
related