DETROIT, June 5 General Motors Co CEO Mary
Barra and CFO Chuck Stevens on conference call with analysts:
* Says "no meaningful impact" on N. American sales due to
switch
recalls-company slides
* CEO Barra says could have addtional recall related charges in
Q2 but don't
know yet how much that could be
* GM reaffirms earnings before interest and taxes on adjusted
bassis excluding
recalls will be greater in second half than first
half-company slides
* GM says believes it is on or ahead of previously disclosed
plan to deliver
modestly improved 2014 EBIT adjusted results on a year over
year basis
excluding recalls-company slides
* SGM sys to return to profits in europe by mid decade --
company slides
* CEO Barra says company targeting European market share of 8
percent and
EBIT-adjusted margin of 5 percent by 2022
* CFO Stevens says addtitional recall costs in Q2 will not be
material
* CFO Stevens says product rollouts and capital plans at the
company will not
be affected by the recalls
* CFO Stevens says Europe continues to perform better than
anticipated
* CFO Stevens says China continues to perform better than the
company expected
* CFO Stevens says North America is on company plan
* CFO Stevens saays no change to capital allocation plans or
plans to redeem
the company's series a preferred stock
* CFO Stevens says expects to set cost of compensation plan by
end of Q2, will
be treated as special, one-time item
* CFO Stevens says will adjust charge for compensation plan
after Q2 as needed