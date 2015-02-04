BRIEF-Hangzhou Great Star Industrial to buy Arrow Fastener for $125 mln from Masco Corp
* Says it signs agreement to buy Arrow Fastener for $125 million from Masco Corp
DETROIT Feb 4 General Motors Co : * CFO says biggest headwind in Q4 in Europe was Russia, expects that country to
continue to be headwind * CFO says Venezuela continues to be challenging place to do business * CFO says expects revenue in China and equity income in the country to be up
this year
* Says it signs agreement to buy Arrow Fastener for $125 million from Masco Corp
* Miners at four-month low (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)