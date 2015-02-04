BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron, Screen Semiconductor
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.26 billion ($41.95 million)
DETROIT Feb 4 General Motors Co : * CFO says a favorable mix will be a tailwind for the company in 2015, and
better than GM expected in October, due to low gas prices * CFO says sees GM Financial profits flat in 2015 versus 2014, with growth in
2016 and beyond
LONDON, May 3 European stock markets retreated from 20-month highs and the dollar inched up on Wednesday as investors pondered the chances of another rise in U.S. interest rates next month ahead of the Federal Reserve's May statement.