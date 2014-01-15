DETROIT Jan 14 A top executive with General
Motors said on Tuesday a planned shutdown of the
automaker's plants in Australia could present a windfall to the
company's other facilities in the Pacific region.
Stefan Jacoby, GM's new international operations chief, said
there was a "good likelihood" South Korea would ship more cars
to Australia.
"We are building our puzzle pieces together for the
international markets," Jacoby told reporters.
"Korea is producing high-quality cars. It will have a major
role in our manufacturing set-up in the region and there is a
free trade agreement coming up between Australia and Korea," he
said.
"So there is a good likelihood that Korea will play a major
role also in delivering cars to Australia for General Motors,"
he said. Jacoby said no decision had been made yet.
General Motors said last month it would stop making cars in
Australia by 2017 due to high costs and a cripplingly strong
currency.