WASHINGTON May 13 General Motors Co said on
Friday it is temporarily halting sales of about 60,000 new 2016
U.S. SUVs because the vehicles' window labels overstate their
fuel efficiency.
A spokesman for the largest U.S. automaker said GM
discovered an "inadvertent error" on U.S. 2016 GMC Acadia, Buick
Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse SUVs that caused the estimated
fuel economy to be listed on the window label as 1-2 miles per
gallon higher than it should have been. GM is stopping sales of
the SUVs in dealer showrooms until a corrected label is placed
on the vehicles.
