(Adds EPA reaction, other auto industry issues)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON May 13 General Motors Co said on
Friday it was temporarily halting sales of about 60,000 new 2016
U.S. SUVs because the vehicles' window labels overstated their
fuel efficiency.
A spokesman for the largest U.S. automaker said GM
discovered an "inadvertent error" on U.S. 2016 GMC Acadia, Buick
Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse SUVs that caused the estimated
fuel economy to be listed on the window label as 1-2 miles per
gallon higher than it should have been. GM is stopping sales of
the SUVs in dealer showrooms until a corrected label is placed
on the vehicles.
Environmental Protection Agency spokeswoman Laura Allen said
Friday the agency has been notified by GM that it is correcting
fuel economy labels on the three 2016 SUVs. "We have asked the
company to provide all relevant information to the agency,"
Allen said.
GM said Friday the rating for the vehicles on the EPA's
fueleconomy.gov website was incorrect but has since been
corrected. New labels are expected to begin showing up at
dealerships soon.
The incident is the lastest in a multitude of issues in
recent years involving the auto industry overstating vehicle
fuel efficiency.
Some automakers have previously compensated vehicle owners
for overblown fuel economy ratings. Asked if GM will follow
suit, GM spokesman Tom Wilkinson said the automaker "will
contact owners of the affected models to address this
situation."
Automotive News reported GM engineers discovered the error as
they worked on the 2017 model label.
In April, Mitsubishi Motors Corp admitted to
overstating the fuel economy of four small car models sold in
Japan, including two under Nissan Motor Co's nameplate.
This week, Nissan agreed to buy a 34 percent controlling
stake in Mitsubishi. Mitsubishi has said the overstatement
didn't impact U.S. vehicles.
In 2014, Korean carmakers Hyundai Motor Co and
affiliate Kia Motors Corp agreed to pay $350 million
in penalties to the U.S. government for overstating fuel economy
ratings in about 1.2 million vehicles. That was on top of $395
million they agreed to pay to resolve claims from vehicle
owners.
In June 2014, Ford Motor Co lowered the fuel economy
ratings on six models and agreed to reimburse owners for the
difference.
Ford cut ratings on its 2013 and 2014 model year hybrid and
plug-in hybrid vehicles as well as most 2014 Fiesta cars. It was
the second time Ford cut fuel ratings for the C-Max hybrid in
under a year.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Hay)