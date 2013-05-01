* Former GM engineer gets 1 year, husband 3 years prison
* Defendants accused of scheme to take secrets to China
* White House trying to crack down on trade secret theft
By Jonathan Stempel
May 1 A former General Motors Co engineer
was sentenced to a year and a day in prison and her husband was
sentenced to three years for conspiring to steal trade secrets
for use in China, federal prosecutors said.
Former engineer Shanshan Du, 54, and her husband Yu Qin, 52,
each received sentences well below the roughly eight to 10 years
that the government had sought. Both were sentenced on Wednesday
by U.S. District Judge Marianne Battani in Detroit.
Both defendants are U.S. citizens, and their case is part of
a crackdown by the U.S. Department of Justice on trade secret
theft, whether involving China or other countries.
Last November, a federal jury convicted Du and Qin on two
counts each of unauthorized possession of trade secrets and one
count of conspiracy to possess the secrets without permission.
Qin was also convicted on three counts of wire fraud and one
count of obstruction of justice.
The defendants had been accused of taking confidential GM
information from the Detroit-based automaker related to hybrid
vehicles, and trying to pass it to competitors, including
China's Chery Automobile Co, through their firm Millennium
Technology International.
Investigators accused Du of copying more than 16,000 GM
files soon after the automaker in January 2005 gave her a
severance offer. They said Qin later claimed, while pitching his
services, to have invented some of the stolen GM technology.
"These defendants stole trade secrets, which General Motors
spent many years and millions of dollars to develop, to give an
unfair advantage to a foreign competitor," U.S. Attorney Barbara
McQuade in Detroit said in a statement. "Stealing trade secrets
harms Michigan businesses and costs jobs."
Prosecutors said GM has estimated that the value of the
stolen documents exceeded $40 million. The defendants had argued
that the documents in question were not trade secrets.
"I'm pleased that the judge went below the sentencing
guidelines, and took into consideration Mr. Qin's contributions
to the engineering field, his respect in that field, and his
remorse," Qin's lawyer Frank Eaman said in an interview. He
nonetheless said he was planning to appeal the conviction.
A lawyer for Du did not immediately respond to a request for
a comment. McQuade's office was not immediately available for
comment.
The case is U.S. v. Qin et al, U.S. District Court, Eastern
District of Michigan, No. 10-cr-02454.