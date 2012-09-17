Sept 17 The U.S. Treasury Department is
unwilling to sell the government's stake in General Motors Co
because a sale now would mean huge investment losses, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people close to
the matter.
Earlier this year GM floated a plan with Treasury officials
to repurchase 200 million of the roughly 500 million shares the
U.S. holds in the carmaker, the newspaper said, citing
unidentified people familiar with the situation.
Under that plan, Treasury would sell the remaining shares
through a public stock offering, the Journal said. ()
But the Treasury, which holds a 26.5 percent stake in the
automaker, is not interested in GM's offer at the current price,
and is not rushing to sell shares, the Journal said, citing
people familiar with the matter.
At GM's Friday share price of $24.14, the U.S. would lose
about $15 billion on the GM bailout if it sold its entire stake,
the paper said.
While GM stock would need to reach $53 a share for the U.S.
to break even, Treasury officials would consider selling at a
price in the $30s, the Journal said.
"The Treasury will make its own decisions about their stake
in the company like any other owner," a GM spokesman told the
newspaper. "Our job is to produce great cars and solid profits."
The Treasury has invested more than $50 billion in GM via
the Troubled Asset Relief Program.
Neither General Motors nor the Treasury department could not
be reached for comments immediately.