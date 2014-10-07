Indonesian rupiah weakens slightly after Jakarta election
JAKARTA, April 20 Indonesia's currency weakened slightly on Thursday after polls showed that the incumbent governor of Jakarta had lost his bid for re-election by a big margin.
Oct 7 G-Energy SA :
* Says Starhedge SA buys 1.8 million shares in the company
* Says Starhedge SA increases its stake in the company from 75.08 pct to 86.15 pct
* Says folllowing the purchase, Starhedge SA holds status of its dominant investor and over 90 pct of all the votes in the company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
JAKARTA, April 20 Indonesia's currency weakened slightly on Thursday after polls showed that the incumbent governor of Jakarta had lost his bid for re-election by a big margin.
RABAT, April 20 The Moroccan central bank's initial stage in a programme to liberalise the dirham currency will start in the second half of the year, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.