By Toni Clarke
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 28 Generic drugmakers are
furiously campaigning against a proposed U.S. rule that would
require them to change the prescribing information on their
products if they receive new safety information, which they say
would open them to product liability lawsuits.
The rule would overturn regulations that have been in place
for three decades that prohibit generic drugmakers from updating
safety data on their labels without such changes first being
made by the company that developed the drug.
The Food and Drug Administration, which issued its proposal
in November, said the change is designed to "create parity"
between branded and generic drug makers with respect to labeling
changes, and remove an unnecessary impediment to the prompt
communication of safety data.
Generic drugmakers say the proposed rule would raise the
cost of drugs and lead to confusion among consumers.
"Disregarding decades of regulatory stability in this way
will create unwarranted confusion, raises patient safety
concerns and threatens the system that created thousands of
affordable options for consumers," said Gordon Johnston, a
former deputy director of the FDA's generic drugs division and
current an industry consultant in a statement.
Just as importantly, if not more so from a company point of
view, the move would make generic drugmakers more vulnerable
than they are now to product liability lawsuits.
"The Generic Pharmaceutical Association cannot support a
proposed rule that undermines public health merely to facilitate
litigation against generic drug companies by the plaintiffs'
bar," the association said in a position paper last month.
The House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee's
health panel will consider the proposed changes to generic drug
labeling during a hearing on Monday.
MONITORING DRUG SAFETY
Congress adopted the Hatch-Waxman Act in 1984 to speed
generic drug approvals, and over the past 30 years the industry
has mushroomed. Today generic drugs account for some 80 percent
of all prescriptions filled in the United States.
Since generics are designed to be more or less the same as
brand name drugs, from the active ingredients to the way they
dissolve in the body to the prescribing information, the FDA
historically forbade generic drug makers from making independent
changes to their labeling.
In 2011, after years of legal wrangling, the Supreme Court
ruled that the FDA's prohibition on label changes meant generic
drugmakers should not be held accountable for a failure to warn
against risk. As a result, consumers taking a brand name drug
can have legal recourse if they are injured by a drug, but those
taking a generic effectively do not.
The FDA's proposal would remove that protection and place
equal responsibility for monitoring drug safety on the brand
company and the generic manufacturers.
Supporters of the proposal say this is particularly
important because there are some 2,000 generic drugs on the
market, or about 45 percent of all generics sold, for which
there is no longer a branded counterpart.
"If generic manufacturers are not actively monitoring and
proposing safety updates, no manufacturer is doing so at all,"
Allison Zieve, general counsel at consumer watchdog Public
Citizen, said in testimony to be delivered to the House panel on
Monday. "As generic market share increases, the brand-name
manufacturer loses incentive to devote resources to
post-approval safety monitoring."
Public Citizen filed a petition in 2011 asking the FDA to
authorize generic drug makers to revise product labeling through
the procedures available to brand name manufacturers.
Both generic and branded drug companies are required to file
reports about adverse events to the FDA, meaning the agency in
theory could analyze the data, look for trends and make label
recommendations itself. It has historically ceded part of the
task to branded drug companies, due in part to limited
resources.
"Given that the FDA cannot monitor all post-approval data by
itself, drug safety is threatened when the regulatory and
common-law incentives designed to motivate manufacturer
diligence weaken with shifting control of market share," Zieve
said.
In a twist, the branded drug industry now wants the FDA to
take over that responsibility for any drug for which there are
generic equivalents. That would in theory protect the branded
company from lawsuits by placing the burden of responsibility on
the FDA.
"Requiring FDA approval for all safety-related labeling
changes for a multisource drug will ensure uniform labeling
across all versions of a drug," the Pharmaceutical Research and
Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) said in a briefing note
circulated earlier this week to congressional staff.
PhRMA has not suggested the FDA take over responsibility for
monitoring the safety of its big-selling branded products.
