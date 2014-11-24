BRIEF-Euroconsultants SA proposes no dividend for FY 2016
April 18 Euroconsultants SA: * Will not propose dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pNK59t Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 24 Generix SA :
* H1 revenue 24.9 million euros versus 24.2 million euros last year
* H1 net loss 0.9 million euros versus income of 0.3 million euros last year
* Sees strong acceleration in signature of new SaaS contracts in H2 which will allow further increase in recurrence rate and in profitability, once projects are deployed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
