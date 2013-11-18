NEW YORK Nov 18 An Alabama railway line has reopened 10 days ago after the fiery derailment of a train hauling North Dakota crude oil, operator Genesee & Wyoming Inc said.

The repaired line resumed service on Sunday, the company said in a posting on its website.

"Removal of damaged railcars, site environmental remediation, and the comprehensive investigation to determine what caused the derailment are ongoing," it said.

Twenty-five of the train's 90 cars derailed near a 60-foot-long wooden trestle in rural Pickens County, Alabama, and several oil tank cars burst into flames hundreds of feet high.

No one was injured and the spilled oil was contained. The incident came months after the deadly wreck in Lac Megantic, Quebec.

The Alabama train had been heading to a rail offloading facility in Walnut Hill, Florida, run by Genesis Energy LP . Genesis had said it was still able keep receiving trains after the incident.