* Genesee & Wyoming counts on Asian coal demand growth
* Pacific National most at risk of losing market share
* Analysts say Genesee & Wyoming paid high price at $874 mln
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Oct 21 Genesee & Wyoming is
gearing up to lure business away from Australia's top two coal
haulers, confident there will be stronger demand for the
commodity in Asia than in other regions, the chief financial
officer of the U.S. rail group said.
The near doubling of Asian thermal coal prices
this year in one of the steepest commodity rallies on record
vindicates that optimism.
Genesee & Wyoming group this week agreed to buy Glencore
Plc's GRail arm in the coal-rich Hunter Valley for
A$1.14 billion ($874 million), doubling the size of its
Australian business and heating up competition against rail
operators Pacific National and Aurizon.
"We're now the third largest coal hauler in Australia and we
certainly want to grow our business, so we will compete," CFO
T.J. Gallagher told Reuters on Friday.
Under the deal, Genesee & Wyoming has acquired an exclusive
contract to carry Glencore's coal for 20 years, an unusually
long contract in a market where miners typically lock in deals
for around five to 10 years.
GRail already hauls 40 million tonnes out of the 51 million
tonnes a year that Glencore produces in the Hunter Valley, and
will inherit the remainder of the tonnes when they roll off
contracts with Pacific National.
Genesee & Wyoming plans to move some surplus locomotives
from South Australia to New South Wales to chase new business
and spend about A$100 million to buy two more train sets to
handle the extra tonnages expected from Glencore.
"It's an extra entrant, so it's not ideal (for Aurizon and
Pacific National)," said Omkar Joshi, a Watermark Funds analyst.
"Pacific National is the one that's got the bigger risk.
They're going to keep losing those volumes."
Aurizon has locked in some longer-term contracts, including
one with BHP Billiton out to 2028, so is under
less threat, Macquarie said in a research note.
CONFIDENT ON RETURNS
Genesee & Wyoming has seen its U.S. coal volumes halved in
the past two years and its UK coal volumes slump more rapidly
than expected, but is confident it will not suffer the same fate
with Australian coal, given strong Asian demand.
Asia dominates global coal use, accounting for around 80
percent of all new coal-fired power station construction.
Analysts say Genesee & Wyoming - which outbid Aurizon and
Pacific National - paid a fat price for GRail at 11.4 times
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. By
comparison, Aurizon is trading at 8.8 times EBITDA.
Aurizon said in an email it "took a disciplined commercial
approach to the bid", adding that it had invested A$500 million
over the past decade to build its business in the Hunter Valley.
Pacific National, which recently was bought out by a group
of funds, declined to comment on the sale.
Gallagher, however, said he was confident the business would
make a return on its investment, even if nations made good on
pledges to cut carbon emissions sharply, thereby denting demand
for dirty coal.
"It's certainly a scenario you have to consider, but that
was factored into the overall decision," he said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)