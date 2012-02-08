Technology shares lead Nikkei lower, but Toshiba soars
Feb 8 Genesee & Wyoming Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on strong freight revenue, but the railroad operator's shares slipped after it forecast a first-quarter profit well below analysts' estimates.
The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company expects earnings of 49 cents a share in the first quarter, below the 63 cents analysts were expecting according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's lower expectation for first quarter is mostly a reflection of an anticipated $5 million impact on its earnings due to a derailment that occurred at the Edith River in Australia on Dec. 27.
Genesee & Wyoming operates railroads in the United States, Canada, Australia and the Netherlands, and transports commodities such as coal, paper, metals and minerals.
The company also expects a first-quarter revenue of $205 million, below the analysts' estimate of $209.8 million, due to a $15 million combined impact from the derailment and an anticipated decline in steam coal carloads in the United States.
For the full year, the company -- which owns and operates short-line and regional railroads -- expects to earn about $2.85 a share, below analysts' expectations of $3.15 a share.
For the fourth quarter, the company had topped estimates by posting a profit of 77 cents a share, higher than the 72 cents analysts were expecting.
Genesee & Wyoming shares, which had gained 12 percent in value since the company's third-quarter results, were trading down 4 percent at $61.49 on the New York Stock Exchange. They had fallen as much as 7 percent earlier in the day.
