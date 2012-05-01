May 1 Genesee & Wyoming Inc, which owns and operates short line and regional railroads, reported flat quarterly earnings that beat market expectations as new operations helped revenue growth.

First-quarter net income was nearly flat at $22.2 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue rose 8 percent to $207.4 million, including $6.7 million from new operations.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 49 cents per share on revenue of $202.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.