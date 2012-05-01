BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.06 billion as of june 8 versus $1.10 billion as of june 7
May 1 Genesee & Wyoming Inc, which owns and operates short line and regional railroads, reported flat quarterly earnings that beat market expectations as new operations helped revenue growth.
First-quarter net income was nearly flat at $22.2 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue rose 8 percent to $207.4 million, including $6.7 million from new operations.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 49 cents per share on revenue of $202.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.06 billion as of june 8 versus $1.10 billion as of june 7
* Comscore appoints five new members to its board of directors