* Preparing Phase II trials for aganirsen in AMD
* Drug is administered as eye drop or emulsion
* Marketed drugs from Roche, Regeneron are injections
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, May 13 Gene Signal is in talks with
potential partners to help develop its new treatment for a
leading cause of blindness in the elderly, the biotech firm's
chief executive said on Tuesday.
Privately-held Gene Signal is looking to muscle in on the
lucrative market for treating wet age-related macular
degeneration (AMD) currently dominated by Roche's
Lucentis and Regeneron's Eylea.
Unlike Lucentis and Eylea, which must be injected into the
eye, Gene Signal's aganirsen is administered topically as an eye
drop or an emulsion, making it a less cumbersome and potentially
more convenient treatment.
Pre-clinical studies by the Lausanne-based firm have already
shown the drug can travel from the front to the back of the eye
- one of the main challenges for topical medicines - giving the
company confidence ahead of the start of a mid-stage trial in
the third quarter.
Chief Executive Eric Viaud, who co-founded Gene Signal in
2000, said the company was already in discussions about possible
partnerships to develop the drug in AMD. He said he would prefer
a partnership over an initial public offering.
Aganirsen could be both a complementary and alternative
treatment since the efficacy of injectable therapies can
diminish over time, Viaud told Reuters.
"We know that we have an add-on effect. It's also an
alternative when you cannot use injections any more because of
local infections or side effects," he said.
But the drug faces high hurdles to challenge the dominance
of Lucentis and Eylea - fast-growing drugs which racked up
multi-billion dollar sales last year and have set the standard
for efficacy and safety, said Helvea analyst Olav Zilian.
Gene Signal is also in a race with New York-based Ohr
Pharmaceutical Inc, which is conducting mid-stage
trials for its own eye drop. An interim analysis of the data is
expected in the second quarter of this year.
Viaud was sanguine about the competition, pointing to the
growing ranks of elderly which are expected to drive demand for
eye drugs. AMD affects 1.8 million Americans aged 40 or above,
according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Recent positive results of a late-stage trial testing
aganirsen as a treatment for patients who suffer from abnormal
blood vessel growth in the front of the eye, have also boosted
Viaud's confidence about the drug's efficacy.
Gene Signal is working on a short, final trial in this
indication and expects to file for regulatory approval within
the next two years.
While the company has sufficient financial firepower to
market aganirsen as a treatment for this smaller indication in
Europe, it would need to partner with a bigger player if it is
to launch the drug in the United States or as a treatment for
AMD, Viaud said.
(Editing by Mark Potter)