(Adds details, paragraphs 4-8)
WELLINGTON, March 26 The New Zealand government
said on Wednesday it would sell up to 49 percent of power
company Genesis Energy Ltd, earning it up to NZ$800
million ($684.5 million) from the sale.
It said 40 percent of Genesis would be available in a book
build with institutional investors, with a further 9 percent
available to be sold directly to retail investors.
The government had initially said it would sell between 30
and 49 percent to improve the prospects of a better price for
the stock.
The price is being set through a front-end bookbuild, which
will take place over the next two days, before the offer opens.
A price range of NZ$1.35 to NZ$1.65 a share has been
indicated, while broker valuations have ranged between NZ$1.40
and NZ$1.90 a share.
The offer will open on Saturday, with the company due to
list on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges on April
17.
The Genesis sale will end the government's asset sale
programme, in which 49 percent stakes have been sold in Mighty
River Power Ltd and Meridian Energy Ltd, as
well as a sell down in Air New Zealand Ltd to 54
percent.
The sales have brought in NZ$3.93 billion so far, which is
being used to repay debt and reduce borrowing.
($1 = 1.1688 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Paul Tait)