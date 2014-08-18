Aug 18 Skilled Healthcare Group Inc and
privately held Genesis HealthCare said on Monday they have
agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction that will create
one of the largest U.S. providers of long-term medical care
services.
Under terms of the agreement, Skilled Healthcare
shareholders will own 25.75 percent of the equity in the
combined company, while Genesis shareholders will own the other
74.25 percent.
The combined company will operate under the Genesis
HealthCare name and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
The deal is expected to close in early 2015.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)