BRIEF-Pace Development says qtrly net loss was 575.6 mln baht
* Qtrly net loss 575.6 million baht versus profit of 67.5 million baht
MELBOURNE, July 22 Australian cancer and cardiac care provider GenesisCare said on Friday a Chinese-led consortium has agreed to buy up to 74 percent of the group. No price tag was disclosed.
It said private equity firm KKR has agreed to sell its 45 percent stake in the business to the consortium of Hong Kong-based China Resources Group and Macquarie Capital.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)
* Qtrly net loss 575.6 million baht versus profit of 67.5 million baht
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The Republic of Maldives first-time Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. The Country Ceiling is assigned at 'BB-' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings balance the Maldives' advanced economic development, strong GDP growth and high government revenue gener