(Fixes Genesee & Wyoming spelling in headline)

July 23 U.S. railroad operator Genesee & Wyoming Inc said it will buy rival RailAmerica for $1.39 billion in cash.

Genesee offered $27.50 per share for RailAmerica - a premium of about 11 percent to the stock's Friday close. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)