Dec 10 Genfit SA :

* Raises 21 million euros in private placement

* Genfit issued 583,433 new shares to international institutional investors at a price of 35.95 euros per share

* Total number of shares after issuance 23,957,671, representing a dilution of 2.44 percent for existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)