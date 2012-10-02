ATHENS Oct 2 Greece's Piraeus Bank
has struck a preliminary deal with French lender Societe
Generale to acquire its loss-making Greek unit Geniki
, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Both sides had confirmed in late August that talks on a deal
were at an advanced stage.
"There is a preliminary agreement between the two sides," a
source close to the negotiations told Reuters.
"I expect that it will take one or two weeks for the banks
to have the necessary approvals."
A second banking source confirmed the initial deal and said
it would require the blessing of Greece's bank bailout fund.
Societe Generale and Piraeus declined to comment.