By Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS Oct 2 Greece's Piraeus Bank
has struck a preliminary deal to buy French lender Societe
Generale's loss-making Greek unit Geniki to
strengthen its position amid a brutal debt crisis, two sources
close to the talks told Reuters.
Both sides had confirmed in late August that talks on a deal
were at an advanced stage as Greece's battered banks rush to
consolidate amid the debt crisis and French lenders try to cut
their exposure to the debt-laden country.
"There is a preliminary agreement between the two sides," a
source close to the negotiations told Reuters. The sources did
not disclose any potential terms of the deal.
"I expect that it will take one or two weeks for the banks
to have the necessary approvals."
A second banking source confirmed the initial deal and said
it would require the blessing of Greece's bank bailout fund, the
Hellenic Financial Stability Fund.
"The two banks have reached a preliminary deal on Geniki,"
the source said. "Once numbers are finalized, it will need the
approval by the HFSF."
Societe Generale and Piraeus declined to comment.
The news comes just a day after fellow French bank Credit
Agricole said it would sell its Greek unit, Emporiki,
for a symbolic one euro to Alpha Bank.
Societe Generale and Credit Agricole - the only foreign
lenders with a significant presence in Greece - are looking for
a way out as the near-bankrupt country's outlook remains bleak
and their loss-making units require continued funding. Fears of
Greece exiting the euro have also weighed.
Analysts say the deals herald a long-awaited mergers and
acquisition wave in the Greek banking sector, with
state-controlled Hellenic Postbank expected to be among the next
targets.
Hammered by a deep recession and rising loan impairments,
Greek banks have been forced to rely on the central bank for
liquidity as access to interbank markets and the European
Central Bank remains shut.
The deal also follows Piraeus's agreement to take over the
healthy part of state lender ATEbank.
Geniki, bought by SocGen in 2004, lost 66.3 million euros
($83.3 million) in the first three months of the year versus a
loss of 98.6 million a year earlier. Its losses rose to 796
million in 2011 from 411 million in 2010.
Greece's economy is projected to enter its sixth year of
recession next year as government austerity measures to cut
deficits and secure continued international funding take their
toll.
Greece relies on the troika of the European Commission, the
European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund for
aid to avoid bankruptcy.