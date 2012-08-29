ATHENS Aug 29 Greece's fourth-largest lender Piraeus Bank is close to a deal to buy Societe Generale's Greek subsidiary Geniki Bank, Greek media reported on Wednesday.

Talks between the two banks are at an advanced stage and a deal could be reached as early as this week, the Proto Thema newspaper said on its website, without citing sources. France's SocGen would retain a minority stake in Piraeus, it added.

A SocGen spokeswoman declined to comment on the report while Piraeus was not immediately available for comment.

If successful, the deal would come a month after Piraeus took over the healthy chunk of ailing state lender ATEbank in a deal that will benefit its balance sheet and help it cope with the country's debt crisis. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Christian Plumb; Editing by Mark Potter)