ATHENS, March 30 Greek lender Geniki Bank , majority-owned by France's Societe Generale , reported on Friday a near doubling in its net loss last year, as a result of high loan-loss provisions and writedowns on its Greek government bond holdings.

The bank, taken over by SocGen in 2004, lost 795.6 million euros ($851 million) in 2011, after losing 411 million in 2010.

Geniki said Greece's deep recession took a toll on its loan book, with the bank posting 484 million euros of provisions for impaired credit. It also suffered a 288 million euro writedown on its Greek government bond portfolio.

On March 12 Greece swapped a nominal amount of 177 billion euros of government bonds for new securities, inflicting real losses of about 74 percent on private sector bondholders.

It's economy contracted 6.8 percent last year and is expected to stay in recession for a fifth successive year in 2012, hurt by belt-tightening to shore up public finances. Unemployment has climbed to 21 percent.

Geniki said its loan portfolio shrank 25.3 percent to 2.6 billion euros last year while deposits and repos declined 22.6 percent to 1.8 billion.

Societe Generale's holding in Geniki rose to 99.05 percent after a 431 million euro cash call to boost the Greek lender's capital, completed in December 2011. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Greg Mahlich)