TORONTO, June 7 Canadian engineering company
Genivar Inc said on Thursday it is offering to acquire
British consulting firm WSP Group PLC in a cash deal
valued at approximately C$442 million ($431.54 million).
Montreal-based Genivar said that it will offer 4.35 pounds
($6.78) for each WSP share, representing a premium of about 67
percent to WSP's closing price on Wednesday.
The transaction will immediately add to earnings per share
without factoring any cost synergies, said Genivar, adding that
it had support for the tie-up from shareholders representing
35.1 percent of WSP's shares.
WSP, based in London, has more than 9,000 employees and
revenue of about C$1.1 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011.
The deal, seen closing by July 31, will create a company
with combined revenue of C$1.8 billion, earnings before
interest, tax, debt and amortization of C$172 million and
expertise in building, transport, infrastructure, industrial,
energy and environment markets, Genivar said.
To finance a portion of the deal, a syndicate of
underwriters will sell Genivar subscription receipts at C$24
apiece, for gross proceeds of C$225 million, with an
over-allotment option worth up to C$34 million.
Genivar also announced a concurrent private placement deal
with the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board and Caisse de
Depot et Placement du Quebec worth C$197 million. Under that
offering, both the CPPIB and Caisse will hold a 14.6 percent
stake in Genivar.
WSP Chief Executive Christopher Cole will become chairman of
Genivar's board after the deal closes and Genivar CEO Pierre
Shoiry will maintain his position.