COPENHAGEN Nov 17 Danish biotech firm Genmab GEN.CO said late on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its cancer treatment Darzalex (daratumumab) for blood cancer multiple myeloma.

The approval triggered a $45 million milestone payment from Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical firm Janssen, with which Genmab has a development deal, and Genmab raised it full-year sales outlook by 300 million crowns ($43 million) to between 1,025-1,100 million.

Genmab's shares opened more than 12 percent higher on Tuesday. Chief executive Jan van de Winkel made following comments to Reuters:

ON APPROVAL

"This is a historical moment, not just for me and for Genmab but also for the patients.

"We are very, very excited about this, this was for me litterally the culmination of 16 years of hard work at the company. This may be the single biggest thing we have ever done as a team in our lives up to now, and may stay the single biggest thing we will ever do in our lives.

"FDA was only supposed to decide by March 9, so this was three months earlier than expected, but we knew that was going well."

ON APPROVAL'S EFFECT ON THE COMPANY'S FUTURE

"This will hopefully become Genmab's big income driver and hopefully then allow us to invest in our own pipeline, which we hope to hold on to for at least 50 percent of the product rights or more in the future, which we couldn't expect before now.

"This is the drug that will hopefully make Genmab a sustainably profitable company." (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)