BRIEF-Prima Biomed says approval has been granted for third cohort of its phase i clinical trial for IMP321 in combination with KEYTRUDA
COPENHAGEN, July 23 Genmab A/S : * Says worldwide net sales of Arzerra (ofatumumab) in the second-quarter 2014 totaled GBP 12.8 million ($21.8 million) * Says expects royalty payment of approximately 23 million Danish crowns ($4.2 million) Source text for Eikon:
* Zelda Therapeutics will partner with Chilean non-profit group Fundación Daya