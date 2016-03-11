(Repeats item to additional subscribers with no changes) March 10 Genmab A/S : * Announces submission of supplemental biologics license application to FDA for ofatumumab in combination with fludarabine and cyclophosphamide for relapsed cll * Says submission based on data from the phase III complement 2 study * Says application was submitted by Novartis under the ofatumumab collaboration between Novartis and Genmab * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage