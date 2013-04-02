BRIEF-Invivo Therapeutics announces seventh patient conversion in study of neuro-spinal Scaffold
* Invivo Therapeutics announces seventh patient conversion in the Inspire Study of the neuro-spinal Scaffold
COPENHAGEN, April 2 Genmab A/S : * Says US FDA has granted fast track designation for Daratumumab, a treatment for multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells.
* Invivo Therapeutics announces seventh patient conversion in the Inspire Study of the neuro-spinal Scaffold
* Says trading in shares to halt from March 29 pending announcement
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital