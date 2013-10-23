UAE's Aster DM Healthcare agrees $295 mln loan with Axis Bank
DUBAI, April 11 United Arab Emirates-based Aster DM Healthcare has agreed a $295 million credit facility with India's Axis Bank, the healthcare company said in a statement.
COPENHAGEN Oct 23 Danish biotech firm Genmab said on Wednesday:
* Net sales of blood cancer drug Arzerra (ofatumumab) during the third quarter of 2013 were 17.8 million GBP
* Expects to receive a royalty payment of approximately 31 million Danish crowns ($5.72 million) from its partner British GlaxoSmithKline Further company coverage:
April 11 Changzhou Qianhong Biopharma Co Ltd : * Says Zhao Gang resigned as general manager of the compamny Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ei1TEK Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)