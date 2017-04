BRIEF-Biomerieux Q1 Consolidated sales rise to 568 million euros

* Consolidated sales rose to 568 million euros ($609.18 million) for the first three months of 2017, up from 489 million euros in the same period one year earlier Source text: http://bit.ly/2piknxJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)