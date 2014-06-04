COPENHAGEN, June 4 Genmab A/S :
* Announced a research collaboration with an undisclosed
biotechnology company which would use and evaluate Genmab's
proprietary antibody technologies, the DuoBody and HexaBody
platforms
* The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed
and agreement will not have a material impact on Genmab's
financial results and cash position
* The DuoBody platform is an innovative platform for the
discovery and development of bispecific antibodies that may
improve antibody therapy of cancer, autoimmune, infectious and
central nervous system disease
