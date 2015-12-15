OSLO Dec 15 Danish drug-maker Genmab does not expect to pay dividend in the near future, the firm's head of investor relations said on Tuesday.

"We don't expect to pay dividend in the near future," Rachel Curtis Gravesen, Genmab's head of investor relations and communications, told a business seminar in Oslo. "We think we have so much to reinvest." (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)