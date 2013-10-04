Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
COPENHAGEN Oct 4 Danish biotech firm Genmab A/S and GlaxoSmithKline said on Friday: * Have applied to the Marketing Authorization to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to broaden label for cancer drug Arzerra (ofatumumab) in combination with an alkylator-based therapy.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: