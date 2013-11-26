* Genmab gets milestone payment from partner Janssen

* Shares rise more than 4 percent

* Ups full-year financial outlook

COPENHAGEN, Nov 26 Danish biotech company Genmab raised its full-year guidance after announcing it will receive an $8 million milestone payment from partner Janssen Biotech.

The payment has been triggered by progress in the clinical development of daratumumab, a cancer drug candidate developed in co-operation with Janssen, a unit of drugmaker Johnson & Johnson .

Shares in Genmab jumped 6.6 percent at the open and were up 4.4 percent at 0830 GMT, against a flat Copenhagen benchmark index.

Genmab said it now expects 2013 operating result for continuing operations to be between a loss of 30 million crowns and a profit of 35 million crowns. Its earlier guidance was for an operating loss of between 10 million crowns and 75 million crowns.

It expects its cash position at end of the year to be between 1.48 billion crowns and 1.53 billion crowns.