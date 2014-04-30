COPENHAGEN, April 30 Danish biotech company Genmab said on Wednesday: * Worldwide net sales of cancer drug Arzerra (ofatumumab) in the first quarter of 2014 totaled 15.6 million pounds ($26.28 million) down from 20.5 million punds in the same quarter last year. * Under the terms of the collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Genmab expects to receive a royalty payment of approximately 28 million Danish crowns ($5.18 million)