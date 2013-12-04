BRIEF-FDA approves Genentech's MS drug Ocrevus
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
COPENHAGEN Dec 4 Danish biotech company Genmab on Wednesday announced an expansion of its Duobody antibody technology collaboration with Janssen Biotech, a part of Johnson & Johnson.
Genmab said it will receive an initial payment of $2 million and potentially will be entitled to milestone and license payments of as much as $174 million to $219 million for each of ten additional programmes. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by David Goodman)
WASHINGTON, March 28 U.S. President Donald Trump told a group of senators on Tuesday that he expected lawmakers would be able to reach a deal on healthcare, without offering specifics on how they would do it or what had changed since a healthcare reform bill was pulled last week for insufficient support.
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay by regulators over manufacturing issues.