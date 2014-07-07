COPENHAGEN, July 7 Genmab A/S : * Reaches $25 million milestone in Daratumumab collaboration with Janssen * Milestone triggered by progress in the phase III study of Daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma * Milestone payment is included in Genmab's 2014 financial guidance published on May 1, 2014. Source text for Eikon: