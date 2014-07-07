BRIEF-Asit Biotech announces last patient last visit in phase IIa clinical study with hdm-ASIT+ product
* Announces last patient last visit in the phase IIa clinical study with its hdm-ASIT+
COPENHAGEN, July 7 Genmab A/S : * Reaches $25 million milestone in Daratumumab collaboration with Janssen * Milestone triggered by progress in the phase III study of Daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma * Milestone payment is included in Genmab's 2014 financial guidance published on May 1, 2014. Source text for Eikon:
* Announces last patient last visit in the phase IIa clinical study with its hdm-ASIT+
* Nicox provides clinical and regulatory update for NCX 470 for IOP lowering
AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 Medical equipment maker Philips on Tuesday disclosed a conflict with the U.S. government over defibrillators it sold prior to 2015, along with fourth quarter earnings in which it missed analysts' estimates.