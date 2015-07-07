COPENHAGEN, July 7 Danish biotech Genmab submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the use of ofatumumab, branded as Arzerra, as maintenance therapy for patients with relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

The application is based on interim results from a Phase III study. Arzerra, already approved in Europe for use in combination for some therapies, is co-developed with Novartis .

