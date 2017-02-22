BRIEF-Ergoresearch Q3 revenue C$3.0 mln vs. Cc$3.002 mln
* Results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 - Ergoresearch reports its results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
COPENHAGEN Feb 22 Danish biotech drugmaker Genmab's Darzalex, which is used to fight cancer in bone marrow and marketed by Johnson & Johnson, has the potential to achieve annual peak annual sales as high as $13 billion, its chief executive told Reuters.
"It could work in other blood cancers as well as in solid tumours. So that means $13 billion potential if it would work in all the indications, Jan van de Winkel said on Wednesday.
He acknowledged that $13 billion would be the most rosy scenario but said that Darzalex could "definitely" achieve more than $9 billion.
Genmab expects sales of Darzalex to surpass $1 billion this year, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David Goodman)
TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by boosts for several big banks that reported earnings last week and by a gain for plane and train maker Bombardier Inc.