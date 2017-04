COPENHAGEN, Sept 10 Denmark's Genmab will pay Seattle Genetics $11 million to use its technology with Genmab's AXL antibody and future milestones and royalty payments, as a result of a potential product, could amount to $200 million, the companies said on Tuesday.

The agreement concerns Seattle Genetics auristatin-based ADC technology and Genmab's "HuMax-AXL", which it calls an antibody targeting AXL which is expressed on multiple types of solid cancers

(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki)