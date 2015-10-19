(Adds details, share movement)
Oct 19 Drug developer Genocea Biosciences Inc
said it was suspending the development of a vaccine for
pneumonia-causing bacteria after it failed to significantly
reduce infection in a mid-stage study.
The company's shares fell 34 percent to $4.75 in premarket
trading.
Genocea said it was dropping the development of the vaccine,
GEN-004, from its near-term plans to focus on its lead drug - a
treatment for genital herpes.
GEN-004 was being developed to fight streptococcus
pneumoniae, a type of bacteria that causes a number of
infectious diseases including bronchitis, conjunctivitis and
brain abscess.
The World Health Organization estimates that up to 1.6
million people, including 800,000 children, die annually from
infections caused by the bacteria.
During the trial, which included 98 adults, the vaccine
showed consistent reductions in bacterial infection when
compared with a placebo, but was not able to achieve statistical
significance, the company said.
Genocea has been working on vaccines that target T-cells, a
type of white blood cells that protect the body from infectious
diseases and cancer.
There are no approved vaccines that work by targeting
T-cells.
