Aug 2 Genomatica Inc, which makes chemicals from
renewable feedstocks, has withdrawn its plan for a $100 million
initial public offering of its stock, citing current market
conditions.
The company had filed for a $100 million IPO with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission last August to capitalize on
burgeoning interest in the green chemistry sector.
The move is the latest in a series of canceled or delayed
IPOs in the global market. Guitar maker Fender Musical
Instruments Corp withdrew its $200 million IPO last month.
Similarly, motor sport racing company Formula One delayed
its Singapore IPO worth up to $3 billion, while London luxury
jeweler Graff Diamonds ditched its $1 billion IPO.
Morgan Stanley, J.P.Morgan, Jefferies, Piper Jaffray and
Raymond James were underwriting Genomatica's offering.
The company had planned to list its shares on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "GENO."