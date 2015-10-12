CHICAGO Oct 12 U.S. researchers have used a new
gene editing technique to trim away potentially harmful virus
genes that have impeded the use of pig organs for transplants in
humans.
The study, published in the journal Science, expands on
capabilities of the genome editing tool known as CRISPR-Cas9,
which works as a type of molecular scissors that can selectively
trim away unwanted parts of the genome.
Previous efforts with the technology have only managed to
cut away six areas of the genome at one go. In the latest study
led by Dr. George Church, a geneticist from Harvard Medical
School, researchers simultaneously snipped away genetic material
in 62 specific locations in the pig genome.
While Church's team has shown that it is feasible to
drastically edit the genome of pigs to remove native pig viruses
from pig cells, it has not shown that such organs would be safe
to use in people.
Still, Church said in a statement he believes the technology
will one day make it possible for pig organs to be used as a
substitute for human organs for patients in need of a transplant
and for whom there are no suitable donor organs.
Church first revealed his team's feat at an Oct. 5 workshop
at the National Academy of Sciences, which is studying the
potential risks and ethical concerns of human genome editing.
The technology has ignited an ethical debate after
biologists in China reported carrying out the first experiment
to alter the DNA of human embryos. British
scientists have subsequently asked for permission to edit human
embryos.
In the pig experiment, one concern is the potential for
genomic rearrangements, in which the editing technique
inadvertently makes unwanted changes to the genome. In the
Harvard trial, this did not appear to happen.
Church has co-founded a biotechnology company called
eGenesis to produce pigs for organ transplants.
Pig-to-human transplants are not novel. Currently, pig heart
valves that have been scrubbed and depleted of pig cells are
commonly used to repair faulty human heart valves. But whole pig
organs, which are functionally similar to human organs, cannot
be used because of the potential for transmission of latent
retroviruses, which are harmless in pigs, but could cause
illness in people.
